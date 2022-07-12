Many Happy Returns for 10th Annual ManyFest

The largest street festival in downtown Winnipeg is making a big comeback later this summer.

ManyFest, an event put on by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, will return to Broadway and Memorial from September 9-11 after a two-year hiatus.

“As an event that welcomed over 40,000 attendees in 2019, we know ManyFest was greatly missed over the last couple of years,” said Jason Smith, president of Smith Events, which works with the BIZ to put on the festival. “We recognize a lot has changed and many small businesses are still facing challenges.”

The three-day event is free and open to the public and includes live music, arts, activities for all ages and family programming.

One of the most popular aspects of ManyFest are food truck wars, which puts local food trucks against each other in a friendly, mouth-watering competition.

Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, says bringing large-scale events like this back to the city’s core is key to economic recovery.

“Events draw people here, and it’s the people who add vibrancy to the neighbourhood and help improve safety,” Fenske said.

A complete schedule of events can be found at ManyFest.ca.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of ManyFest.