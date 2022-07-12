Bystanders Assaulted Trying to Stop Winnipeg Robbery

Two bystanders were injured Monday evening while trying to stop a robbery in the 600 block of Balmoral Street.

Winnipeg police say the victims came across an elderly woman being robbed by a female suspect at around 9 p.m. The pair intervened but were assaulted with a weapon and both suffered significant injuries. The suspect then fled the scene.

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable. A man in his 50s was also sent to hospital in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).