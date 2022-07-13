Teen Charged in Grant Park Area Stabbings

WINNIPEG — What began as a break-in Tuesday night turned into multiple people being stabbed in the Grant Park area.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Grant Avenue at around 9 p.m. and located two men who had been stabbed.

A third victim, an 84-year-old woman, was also stabbed in the unprovoked attack.

Police say a home was broken into in the 1000 block of Lorette Avenue owned by one of the victims. As he and another man chased the suspect, they were stabbed before eventually subduing the attacker until police arrived.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, while a 46-year-old man was treated at the scene.

Police say the elderly victim was stabbed at the intersection of Thurso Street and Lorette Avenue while the suspect was being chased. She remains in critical condition in hospital.

A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

Both the suspect and the victims weren’t previously known to each other.