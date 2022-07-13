Winnipeg Playing Host to World Junior Lacrosse Championship

Winnipeg will play host as six countries compete at the upcoming IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship next month.

For the first time in two years, the Canadian Lacrosse League will host a regular-formatted event from August 8-14 at Canada Life Centre.

“We were proud to pull off the event safely last year with just the Canadian athletes, but these events are about bringing people together — bringing together different countries and teams to compete against each other and bringing together fans to cheer them on,” said Kevin Donnelly, sr. vice-president of venues & entertainment with True North.

Winnipeg hosted a modified version of the CLL championship in 2021 in a week-long, audience-free bubble owing to the pandemic. The event was cancelled entirely in 2020.

Participating countries include Australia, Canada, Haudenosaunee, Israel, Poland, and the United States competing for a gold medal over thirteen games.

Tickets for the 2022 IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship are on sale through Ticketmaster.