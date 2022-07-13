Home » News » Manitoba Firefighter Trainee Killed in ATV Crash

Manitoba Firefighter Trainee Killed in ATV Crash

July 13, 2022 3:15 PM | News


(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Speed is believed to have been a factor in an ATV collision that killed a Manitoba man training to be a firefighter in The Pas on Monday.

Friends have identified the man as Tyler Manych, who was training with the Manitoba Wildfire Service at around 2:15 p.m. when the accident occurred on Grace Lake Road.

The 23-year-old, from The Pas, had been working in the area when the ATV rolled. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP say Manych was wearing a hard hat, but not a helmet.

Police continue to investigate


