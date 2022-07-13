Former Manitoba Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault

A former Manitoba teacher has been charged after several students came forward alleging they were sexually assaulted.

Manitoba RCMP say six female students of Steinbach Regional Secondary School (SRSS) came forward on June 17 to report they were assaulted by a male teacher.

Police say the alleged assaults happened between February 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022, on school property.

The students, between the ages of 15 and 18, were just the first of additional female students to come forward alleging they were assaulted, according to police.

David Bueti, 41, of Winnipeg, was arrested on July 4. He has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

Bueti worked as a teacher and a coach at SRSS from February 2022, until June 2022. Prior to that, he was employed by several Winnipeg schools, including River East Collegiate for a six-month period in 2021 and Holy Cross School for a four-month period in 2020. He also taught at Holy Ghost School from 2006 to 2007 and St. John Brebeuf school from 2007 to 2018.

Police are encouraging any additional victims to come forward and speak with investigators by contacting Steinbach RCMP at (204) 326-1234.