Ukrainian Newcomer Children to Participate in Summer Day Camp

The Manitoba government is funding a nine-week summer day camp for school-aged Ukrainian newcomers in the province.

Up to $106,000 is being provided to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress — Manitoba Provincial Council (UCC-MPC) to run the program.

“Our organization has facilitated many summer day camps in the past, providing positive experiences for children of all ages,” said Joanne Lewandosky, president, UCC-MPC.

“This year’s camp is arguably the most important in recent memory and I extend my heartfelt thanks to our partner organizations and the Manitoba government for their ongoing and continued support.”

The program will offer a variety of educational, cultural and recreational activities including field trips and transportation for more than 120 children and youth. Specialized services including English as an additional language (EAL) instruction and trauma-informed, culturally appropriate mental health care, will also be offered.

In-kind support is also being provided by the Ukrainian Catholic parishes of St. Anne, St. Michael, St. Basil and Sts. Vladimir and Olga in Winnipeg and St. Mary’s in Rossdale.

