Valour FC Away Game Postponed Due to COVID Protocols

This Sunday’s Valour FC game on the road in Ottawa has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Canadian Premier League announced Thursday that Atletico Ottawa’s Sunday game at TD Place has been postponed based on advice from medical experts.

An Atletico Ottawa spokeswoman said a “small number” of Ottawa players tested positive following Saturday’s 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC.

The players affected were doing well, with no additional positive tests, she added.

The match will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. CT at TD Place.