Power 97 Revamps Morning Show with Jay, Nic & Vic

WINNIPEG — A new morning show is about to hit the air at Power 97.

Jay, Nic & Vic will debut on Tuesday, July 19 as part of a broader line-up change at the big rock station.

Listeners will already know the trio of Jay Richardson, Nicole Welsh and Vicki Shae. Shae has co-hosted “Power Mornings” with the legendary Joe Aiello since January, while Welsh has held down middays, with Richardson following on the drive-home show.

A Corus Entertainment spokesperson confirmed to ChrisD.ca Aiello’s contract expired with Power 97 and he has decided to move on from the station.

Corus also announced weekday afternoons with Ed Garcia from 2-6 p.m. Garcia has spent the past few years at Vancouver’s CFOX.

Dan Chen will take care of middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Fearless Fred remains in the 6-10 p.m. slot.

Morning changes at CITI

Across the city at 92.1 CITI, the classic rock station is preparing for morning show changes of its own.

The Rogers Media station will be adding Phil Aubrey to the mix to join Shalinda Kirby beginning July 20. The debut comes six months to the day Aubrey left Power 97. (Those non-compete clauses can be a nuisance). The pair previously worked mornings together, alongside Joe Aiello, at Power 97.

The station has been teasing Aubrey’s return to CITI with their “We Love Philly!” contest, which will send one lucky listener and a guest to Philadelphia to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The winner will be announced on the same day Philly begins his new morning stint.