Winnipeg Rowing Club Holding Open House on Saturday

Rowing season has hit the Red River and members of the Winnipeg Rowing Club couldn’t be happier about it.

For the first time in more than three years, the club at 20 Lyndale Drive is hosting an open house for members of the public on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Winnipeggers can drop in and learn about the benefits of taking up rowing.

“Rowing is a lifelong activity for fitness, recreation, competition, and also just for fun,” the club said in a release. “Open house visitors will be able to tour the facilities and boathouse, watch rowing demonstrations, try dockside rowing in a boat, meet members of the rowing community, and sign-up for summer programs.”

The Winnipeg Rowing Club offers summer learn-to-row programs, as well as week-long youth rowing camps. Additional information can be found on their website.