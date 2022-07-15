World Police and Fire Games Mark One-Year Countdown

WINNIPEG — The countdown to the 2023 World Police & Fire Games is officially on.

The one-year celebration began Friday for the 10-day multi-sport event that will take place from July 28 to August 6, 2023.

The games will be the largest sporting event by participation ever hosted in Manitoba.

“The Games are open to any active or retired officers, firefighters, or correctional officers in the world and will highlight the dedication, passion, and service of the men and women who protect our community,” said Chad Swayze, an active member of the WFPS, cames competitor and chair of the 2023 WPFG Host Society.

The Olympic-style competition is held every two years featuring athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters and corrections officers from across the globe.

“Many citizens interact with law enforcement and firefighters on some of their toughest days so an event like this really provides the general public a chance to come out, watch and interact with the athletes that are behind the badge or under the helmet that they wouldn’t otherwise get to see,” Swayze added.

Organizers are expecting more than 15,000 athletes and their families to attend the Games, which are free for citizens to attend.

The opening ceremonies will be held at Canada Life Centre.

Additional information on the Games and how Winnipeggers can get involved will be shared in the coming months.