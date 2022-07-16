Police Investigating Burnell Street Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in the 500 block of Burnell Street.

Police responded Friday evening after firefighters found the victim while attending to a report of a fire alarm at the location.

The man was found suffering from upper-body injuries within the residence. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).