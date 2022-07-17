Police Charge Man in Armed Buy-and-Sell Robbery

Winnipeg police have charged a man after an armed robbery on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street at around 1 p.m., where two victims reported they were robbed of PlayStation components they had arranged to sell online.

Police say the victims, a 40-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, attended a location to make their sale. Once they arrived, the suspect brandished a gun and stole their property.

The suspect was soon located in a nearby residence and arrested. Officers seized a replica handgun and several other weapons. They also recovered the stolen items and returned them to the victims.

Tristan Blaze Fury Chornoby, 18, of Winnipeg, has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).