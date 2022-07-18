Downtown Building Business Program Launched to Spur Recovery

WINNIPEG — A new provincially-funded program is hoping to boost the economic recovery in downtown Winnipeg.

The province has partnered with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce to fund the Downtown Building Business Program.

“The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is so proud to recommend funding and working with the Downtown Action Team in executing on this critical proposal, and to continue upholding a commitment to accelerating downtown revitalization,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO, Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

“This fund will create and maintain jobs, support existing businesses and attract new businesses to support downtown growth.”

The $2.5 million program will include three funding streams, including business improvement grants, a ground floor incubation strategy and program, and a ‘Support Downtown’ marketing campaign.

“The pandemic has acutely affected Winnipeg’s downtown and although recovery is happening, downtown is taking longer to recover than other neighbourhoods. Overcoming the impact requires immediate and long-term commitment, visionary leadership, and collective action,” said Kate Fenske, CEO, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“The Building Business Program will support the business owners who are integral to our downtown’s vibrancy and unique character and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to create new experiences for people who live, shop and explore downtown.”

Applications for the grants and incubation programs will open later this summer.