MPI Warns of Text Message Scam

Manitoba Public Insurance is alerting the public to a text message scam that asks people to make supposed missed payments.

MPI says the text messages, which aren’t legitimate, state a customer has missed a payment and recommends clicking a link to complete a payment transaction.

Should a customer receive such a text message, MPI suggests you don’t respond or click on any links.

“Customers who have concerns about their account or payments are asked to contact their Autopac agent or Manitoba Public Insurance’s contact centre at (204) 985-7000 or toll-free at 1-800-665-2410.