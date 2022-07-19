Two Teens Charged in Arlington Street Assault

Two teens have been charged following an assault in the 300 block of Arlington Street on Monday night.

A passerby notified police after they witnessed a man being stabbed by several youths just before 10 p.m.

Emergency crews located a 51-year-old man at the scene and began medical care, including the use of a chest seal. The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police arrested a pair of suspects nearby and also seized a knife.

It’s believed the victim had been walking in the area when he was confronted by the suspects, who attempted to rob him. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed and punched.

A 14-year-old Winnipeg boy and a 16-year-old West St. Paul boy have been charged with several offences. They remain in custody.