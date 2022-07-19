Program to Train Uncertified Manitoba Health-Care Aides

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is offering tuition support to uncertified health-care aides to enhance their skills.

The $3.4 million initiative will allow for approximately 120 students to take a part-time course over 24 weeks.

The province first hired uncertified health-care aides in 2020, following a one-week training course, to support residents living in personal care homes during the pandemic. Once aides become certified in their field, it will allow them the necessary industry credential to become permanent, long-term employees.

“Uncertified health-care aides have been a welcome addition during the pandemic to support care in long-term care,” said Kevin Scott, chief operating officer, Deer Lodge Centre, Middlechurch Home and River Park Gardens.

“The opportunity for these individuals to upgrade their qualifications and become certified means they will be able to carry out all the duties of a health-care aide and provide the best possible care for residents.”

The certification course will be held over the coming year through a mix of virtual and in-person learning. Applications can be filled out online.