RCMP Officer Struck by Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they say he reversed his vehicle into a police officer during a traffic stop.

The incident happened last Saturday evening at a campground on Highway 83 in Roblin.

Police say the vehicle wasn’t registered and the officer told the man it would be towed. At the time of the stop, the driver was outside of the vehicle.

The suspect then got into the vehicle, reversed at a high rate of speed and struck the officer before fleeing the scene.

The officer was treated in hospital and released.

The suspect turned himself in to police the following day and was arrested. Matthew Paul, 31, of San Clara, Manitoba, has been charged with multiple offences and was released pending a court date.

Roblin RCMP continue to investigate.