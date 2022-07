One person was killed last weekend in a single-vehicle crash just south of Benito, Manitoba.

RCMP say the rollover happened the evening of July 16 on Highway 83. The vehicle was travelling north when it went into the ditch.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Cote First Nation, Saskatchewan, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on the way to hospital.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.