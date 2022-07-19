One Killed, Three Injured in St. Andrews Crash

One person was killed and three others were injured Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in the RM of St. Andrews.

Manitoba RCMP say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 320 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a westbound SUV on Highway 230 entered the intersection when it wasn’t safe to do so and collided with a northbound pickup truck towing a camper trailer on Highway 8.

The pickup truck, which was carrying four people, rolled into the ditch. A 20-year-old man from the RM of St. Andrews was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second passenger, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 46-year-man driving the truck, as well as a 20-year-old female passenger, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

The 17-year-old Winnipeg boy driving the SUV was arrested and is facing charges. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.