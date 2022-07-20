Free Outdoor Workspace Returns to Downtown Winnipeg

A free outdoor workspace has returned to downtown Winnipeg for its second season.

RE: Workspace is put on by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and is located in the parking lot beside Capital Grill & Bar at 275 Broadway.

The space offers 30 bookable seats with casual seating also available. Workspaces can be booked online in advance, but walk-ins are also welcome, space permitting.

“Last year we saw employees using the pop-up workstation as a way to connect with colleagues safely outdoors during the pandemic,” said Pam Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“As more employees return to their offices in downtown Winnipeg, RE: Workspace continues to serve them with new views, an outdoor escape, and the opportunity to support local downtown businesses.”

Last year, RE: Workspace was open for five weeks in the fall and nearly 60 different organizations used the space, including students.

Workers have access to free Wi-Fi, portable charging stations, office supplies, and whiteboards/chalkboards for collaborative brainstorming.

The space is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all summer, weather permitting.