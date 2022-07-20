Super-Spike Boasts 280 Teams for Weekend Tournament

WINNIPEG — An annual summer volleyball tournament is back in a big way with 280 registered teams.

Organizers of Super-Spike revealed Wednesday the event has 2,100 players set to hit the sandy courts this weekend at Maple Grove Rugby Park.

The tournament — the largest of its kind in western Canada — had to take a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic. Aside from the action on the sand, the weekend will include a concert series set in a festival atmosphere. Canadian stars Delaney Jane and Rêve will headline the main stage.

Non-tournament weekend passes are still available for purchase for $35 online.

The 19th annual Super-Spike has raised more than $1.3 million to date for local non-profits. Funds raised from this year’s event will go to support Volleyball Manitoba and their grassroots programs, United Way Winnipeg through the event’s 50/50 raffle, and Shine Toba, a fundraising arm for the fight against Cystic Fibrosis.

Super-Spike runs July 22-23.