Road Construction Closing Portions of Empress Street

WINNIPEG — Road construction will temporarily close sections of Empress Street beginning today.

The following closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. until Monday, July 25 at 3 p.m.

Northbound Empress Street East, from St. John Ambulance Way to Eastway, including the overpass crossing Portage Avenue. The active transportation path and southbound lane on Empress Street East crossing over Portage Avenue won’t be affected by the closure.

Northbound Empress Street East from Eastway to Empress Street. The east sidewalk and active transportation path will remain open.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.