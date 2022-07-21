Winnipeg Man Killed in Crash in RM of Springfield

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man was ejected from his vehicle on Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in the RM of Springfield.

Oakbank RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 207 at Suthwyn Road at around 5:50 a.m. and located the deceased man on the ground near the vehicle.

The severely damaged vehicle was located in the west ditch when officers arrived. According to police, the driver was travelling north on Highway 207 when he failed to navigate a curve in the road and entered the ditch, where the vehicle collided with the bank of an intersecting service road.

Police say it’s believed speed could have been a factor in the collision, and it appears the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP continue to investigate.