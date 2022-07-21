Two Charged in Rash of Break and Enters in Morris

Two people from Morris have been charged following multiple break and enters that occurred between May and July of this year.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in Morris on July 9, where they seized ammunition, a firearm, counterfeit currency, stolen ID and personal documents belonging to other people, along with lawn equipment, multiple power tools, more than 50 bicycles and a small number of drugs.

Jolene Elizabeth Obara, 46, and Jodie Leigh Sparrow, 47, have been charged with numerous offences linked to the thefts.

Police say some of the stolen items were being sold online through various buy and sell websites.

RCMP believe more charges will be laid as their investigation continues. Anyone with information, or who may have been a victim of similar thefts in the area, is asked to contact Morris RCMP at (204) 746-5335.