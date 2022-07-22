Folklorama Kicking Off with Celebration at Assiniboine Park

WINNIPEG — A free celebration to kick off the return to Folklorama will take over Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre this weekend.

It’s been two years since Folklorma has been held in its usual form, owing to the pandemic. On Saturday, July 23, the sights and sounds of the multicultural event will grace the park stage from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is a chance for Winnipeggers to preview this year’s festival, which runs from July 31 to August 13.

“Come ready for a day jampacked with family-friendly activities — experience cultural workshops, like interactive African drumming, performances from Folklorama members, children’s activities, a Pavilion expo, food trucks, partner booths, and one of the most exciting events, the official ambassador parade featuring representation from all of this year’s Pavilions,” organizers said in a statement.

A list of pavilions making up the 51st annual Folklorma, as well as ticket information, is available by visiting Folklorama.ca.