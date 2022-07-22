Search Underway After Possible Drowning in Lac du Bonnet Area

Manitoba RCMP are continuing a search today for a man who is presumed to have drowned in the Winnipeg River in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.

Police were called Thursday afternoon for a report of a possible drowning at a property along the river, where a 47-year-old man had been working on a boat at his dock. A short time later, the boat was seen floating empty down the river. The boat was recovered, but the man wasn’t located.

Police began searching Thursday with the help of the RCMP underwater recovery team.

The investigation is ongoing.