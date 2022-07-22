Arrests Made in Canada Day Stabbing at The Forks

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged three people related to a stabbing at The Forks on July 1.

The incident, which occurred in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, left a man in his 20s bleeding profusely with life-threatening injuries. A woman in her 20s was bear-sprayed in the attack. Both victims recently immigrated to Canada from Ukraine.

Police say the victims were walking in the area when they accidentally bumped into an oncoming group of people, which sparked an altercation. Two bystanders quickly ran to assist the victims following the assault.

Investigators combed through hours of surveillance video and interviewed witnesses to identify a group of suspects. Earlier this week, three males were arrested in connection to the incident.

Tyson Cole Steven Bechard, 19, and Jayden Kyle Martin, 19, both from Winnipeg, as well as a 15-year-old male youth, face numerous charges.

All three suspects remain in custody.