Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Draws Lucky Winners

WINNIPEG — Winners have been drawn in the 2022 Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery in support of the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, Health Sciences Centre Foundation, and Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Mikerra Hamm of Winnipeg won the grand prize and will choose between a tax-free cash prize of $1.25 million, or one of five home packages — each worth over $1.5 million.

The 50/50 PLUS winner is Jeff Allary, of Winnipeg, who will take home half of the record $1,375,500 — making him $687,750 richer.

“We all win when Manitobans support our Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery,” said Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO, HSC Foundation, on behalf of Karen Fowler, president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, and Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“By working together, we can help more patients—and the people who care for them—than we ever could alone. From life-saving technology to innovative research, and world-class programs and services, ticket buyers directly help improve care at Manitoba’s largest hospitals.”

A list of all winners is available online at TriHospitalDream.com.