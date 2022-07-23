Anglers, Boaters Ticketed by Manitoba Conservation

Manitoba conservation officers issued 16 tickets recently for illegal fishing in the Red River in south Winnipeg.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development says between July 2-9, officers conducted several patrols in response to public complaints of illegal fishing activity.

Of the 16 tickets handed out, 14 individuals were ticketed for various offences including angling without a licence and possessing more fish than the possession quota.

The total financial amount of the tickets was $5,029. If convicted, individuals will be required to pay an additional $5,964 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Enhancement Fund.

In another set of incidents, 22 drivers of vehicles towing watercraft were ticketed between July 15-17 for not reporting to the watercraft inspection station in Headingley as required by the Water Protection Act.

The stops resulted in five tickets and 17 written warnings. The fine for failing to stop at a watercraft inspection station is $672.