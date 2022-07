Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Flin Flon after a 44-year-old man was fatally injured.

Police were called to a back lane near Hill Street at around 6:35 a.m. Thursday, where they located the victim from Denare Beach, Saskatchewan. The man was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The same day, Creighton RCMP arrested Drew Sewap, 26, of Flin Flon. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.