Goldeyes Sign Rookie Pitcher Alex Hart

Rookie pitcher Alex Hart made his Winnipeg Goldeyes debut on Saturday.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native was 9-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 starts for the Barton Bulldogs as a redshirt senior in 2022.

The Fish announced Hart’s signing to the team earlier in the day.

Hart struck out 108 and walked only 26 in 111.1 innings pitched. The 23-year-old left-hander earned NCAA Division-II All-Southeast Region honours, and led Conference Carolinas with six complete games. He totaled 274 strikeouts during his five collegiate seasons from 2018-22, which tied Barton’s program career record

