Rolling Stones ‘Unzipped’ Exhibit Extended

WINNIPEG — Fans of the Rolling Stones will have more time to visit the popular Unzipped exhibit this summer.

True North Sports + Entertainment has extended the event until September 4 at Expo Live! at Portage Place.

“We are consistently hearing from our guests that the experience of UNZIPPED was well beyond expectation,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice-president, venues & entertainment for TNSE.

“The two one-of-one Warhol prints, the studio recreation where you can remix Stones tracks, the 40-screen multimedia wall, Charlie Watts’ drum set, the massive wardrobe gallery — none of it can be found anywhere else, and without seeing it for yourself firsthand, it’s hard to fathom the history, the creativity, the authenticity and the magnitude of what this exhibit has to offer.”

The exhibit was originally scheduled to close on July 31.

Along with the extension of Unzipped, the Ronnie Wood pop-up gallery will also extend its stay on the main level of 225 Carlton at True North Square until September 4. The art collection features nearly 50 of Stones’ guitarist Ronnie Wood’s pieces in a variety of subjects and art styles. Most pieces in the gallery are for sale, including signed originals, setlist art and limited-edition prints.