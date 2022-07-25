Group Attacked with Bear Spray at The Forks

Winnipeg police say a group of people were attacked with bear spray at The Forks on Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., three people were sprayed with the then-unknown substance. A 12-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were treated in hospital and released.

Police believe three suspects approached the victims, who were unknown to each other, and sprayed the repellent at them.

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with several offences, while two suspects remain outstanding.

Police continue to investigate.