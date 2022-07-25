Winnipeg Transit Driver Jumps Out of Window to Avoid Stabbing

A Winnipeg Transit operator had to jump out of the driver’s side window to avoid being stabbed on Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Camdem Place at around 7 p.m. for a bus passenger threatening to stab the driver.

The suspect boarded the bus on eastbound Portage Avenue a few minutes earlier and began to cause a disturbance. When the driver stopped the bus and asked her to leave, she pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the driver around the protective plastic barrier.

The driver jumped through his side window and the suspect fled on foot. All passengers were able to exit safely.

Officers located the woman nearby and had to use a Taser to take her into custody. An additional knife was located in her possession.

Destiny Dawn Harry, 41, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences. She remains in custody.