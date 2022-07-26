Woman Killed in ATV Crash on Manitoba First Nation

A single-vehicle ATV crash on Pauingassi First Nation has claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on July 23. Two people were riding on the ATV when it went into the ditch and they were thrown off.

The woman, from Pauingassi First Nation, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 26-year-old woman driving the ATV, also from the community, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the local nursing station and then to Winnipeg for further treatment.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.