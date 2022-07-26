Girl and Her Service Dog Assaulted Near Grace Hospital

Winnipeg police have issued a warning after a young girl was assaulted last Sunday night near the Grace Hospital.

Police say the girl was walking her service dog southbound on Meadowlark Place towards Athlone Drive when an unknown man approached her just before 8 p.m. According to police, the man grabbed the girl’s arm and began pulling her towards the street. He also kicked the dog in the body.

The girl began screaming and caught the attention of her nearby mother, who spotted the suspect running southbound towards the Grace Hospital.

The girl received minor injuries in the incident but didn’t require medical attention.

The suspect is described as a man with tan/olive skin with undereye discolouration described as purple. He was approximately 6’0″ tall with an average build and was wearing black pants with white stripes down the sides, black shoes with white/grey soles, and a black jacket with grey and white on the sleeves. He was also wearing a black balaclava with a black mask covering the mouth area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-3296.