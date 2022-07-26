Hiker Rescued from Mantario Trail After Falling Ill

A 34-year-old woman had to be rescued early Tuesday after becoming ill while on the Mantario Trail in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report of the hiker in distress at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the woman had been hiking alone when she contacted a friend earlier in the day saying she wasn’t feeling well, but would continue to the next campsite. Her friend received an SOS message from her satellite device hours later with her last location. The coordinates didn’t lead to an accessible location by vehicle and the hiker couldn’t be contacted due to a lack of cell phone coverage.

RCMP were flown in by helicopter at around 6 a.m. Tuesday and found the woman at her last known location. She was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.