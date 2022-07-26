Winnipeg Airport Passenger Traffic Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

WINNIPEG — Air passenger traffic at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport is closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

Winnipeg Airports Authority reported a surge in traffic during its second quarter of the year, welcoming 775,000 people through the airport between April and June, which equals 71 percent of pre-pandemic numbers for the same period three years ago.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the latest three-month passenger total is up 569 percent.

The airport also welcomed more than 11,000 travellers on June 20 — the highest single-day total in 27 months.

“There’s nothing more enjoyable for us than providing our community the opportunity to head out on a new adventure or reconnect with the people and places they love to visit,” said WAA president and CEO Nick Hays.

“We expect the exciting trend of increasing passenger numbers to continue throughout the summer as more and more people hop aboard a plane. At the same time, we’re keeping a close eye on some potential disruptors to our recovery that have recently emerged, such as staff shortages throughout the airline industry.”

The airport also saw steady second-quarter growth in its cargo sector from the previous year. Work is progressing on the multi-phase East Side Air Cargo Development project to keep up with demand.

WAA’s consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $33 million — an increase of 65 percent from the same period the previous year. Earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes were $16.2 million versus $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2021.