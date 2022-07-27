Dauphin Woman Charged Following Drug Seizure

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 31-year-old Dauphin woman after making a drug bust in the city last week.

On July 21, officers pulled over the suspect in the 300 block of Railway Avenue as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police seized approximately .66 grams of purple down and 2.77 grams of cocaine. Purple down is a mixture of fentanyl, carfentanyl, and often heroin, and it can be cut with other drugs as well.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. She was released to appear in court at a later date.