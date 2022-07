A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Deacon’s Corner early Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 1 near Provincial Road 207. Officers arrived to find the man receiving medical care and his SUV resting on its roof in the westbound lane. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the SUV was travelling eastbound when it entered the ditch and rolled several times.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.