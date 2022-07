Woman Killed in Collision with Dump Truck

WINNIPEG — A woman was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a dump truck in the 100 block of Inkster Boulevard.

Police responded just before noon to the crash involving a pedestrian and the truck.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man driving the truck remained at the scene and met with officers.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).