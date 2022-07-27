Winnipeg Comiccon Returning with Star-Studded Lineup

Winnipeg Comiccon will return in the fall for three days of everything comic books, video games, movies, TV, anime, and fantasy fiction.

Last year’s inaugural event drew in more than 14,000 visitors. This year’s Winnipeg Comiccon is hoping to top that when it returns to the RBC Convention Centre from October 28-30.

The 2022 edition will be packed with stars including John Barrowman (Doctor Who, Torchwood, Arrow), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead franchise, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series), and Dave Foley (Kids in the Hall, News Radio).

All guests are scheduled to appear for autographs and photo-ops on October 29 and October 30. They will also take to the stage on one of those days to discuss their exciting careers.

Tickets are on sale now through winnipegcomiccon.com. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a paying adult.