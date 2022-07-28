Blood, Plasma Donors Sought in Winnipeg This Weekend

Canadian Blood Services is putting out the call for Winnipeggers to roll up their sleeves this long weekend.

With the summer in full effect, many donors opt to cancel or postpone their appointments, but CBS is urging people to continue donating blood, platelets and plasma.

More than 230 open appointments are available today through next Tuesday, August 2.

Donation events will run the following times at Canadian Blood Services, located at 777 William Avenue.

Thursday, July 28 to Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, August 1 & Tuesday, August 2 from 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

CBS says during the height of the pandemic, regular donors decreased by 31,000, resulting in the smallest donor base in a decade.

“When we asked the public for their support, they responded and made a difference,” CBS said in a release. “June 2022 was the third highest month for welcoming new donors since the start of the pandemic.”

To book a donor appointment, visit Blood.ca, download the GiveBlood smartphone app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).