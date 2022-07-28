Folklorama is Back: Multicultural Event Returns Sunday

WINNIPEG — Folklorama, the largest and longest-run multicultural festival in the world, is back after a pandemic-forced hiatus.

The 51st annual festival returns on Sunday, July 31 for two weeks to showcase the sights and sounds from around the globe.

“Over these next two weeks, I encourage everyone to visit as many pavilions as you can,” said Richard Reif, president, Folklorama board of directors. “Take in their hospitality, educate yourself on the culture, immerse yourself in the spectacular entertainment, and try the food – it’s fantastic.”

Folklorama will offer 24 pavilions for the public to attend from July 31 to August 13.

Aside from the always-popular pavilions, the VIP Tour experience will return as well. Thirty-seven tours will run, providing VIPs with an evening of food, fun, reserved seating, VIP entrance and a personal tour guide.

In the spring, the Manitoba government announced $400,000 in funding to strengthen Folklorama’s viability and accessibility. That funding is also allowing organizers to offer $1 admission to all 9:45 p.m. shows on Monday and Tuesday of both weeks.

The complete travel guide and ticket information are available online at Folklorama.ca.