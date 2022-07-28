What’s Open and Closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

Terry Fox Day is Monday, August 1. Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg.
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor Marts
All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 11 a.m. and close at either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Operating hours for rural Liquor Marts vary by location. Extended hours of operation are in effect at some locations for the long weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
City of Winnipeg Civic Offices
Closed on Terry Fox Day, Monday, August 1.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling, yard waste, and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only):
Saturday, July 30 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 31 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, August 1 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 1 for residential customers.
The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed on August 1.
Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools, and Spray Pads
City of Winnipeg outdoor pools, spray pads, and select wading pools will be open (weather permitting) on Monday, August 1. Outdoor lessons are cancelled for the day.
Indoor Pools
All City indoor pools will be closed on Monday, August 1.
Fitness & Leisure Centres
All City fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday, August 1.
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, August 1, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, August 1.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, August 1.
Cemeteries
Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.