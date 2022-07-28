Murray Has Healthy Lead in Winnipeg Mayor’s Race: Poll

Glen Murray, a former Winnipeg mayor looking to get his old job back, is leading the pack of candidates in this fall’s municipal election.

A new Probe Research poll shows Murray is the front-runner among the 12 declared candidates to become Winnipeg’s mayor on October 26. The support for Murray is strong at 44 percent among decided voters.

“The former mayor is in a strong position entering the next phase of the campaign,” researchers said. “He benefits from a strong lead and the view his significant political experience matters.”

Murray held the job at city hall from 1998 to 2004.

Trailing Murray are current St. James city councillor Scott Gillingham with 16 percent and former Winnipeg Centre Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette with 13 percent.

Further behind are Jenny Motkaluk with eight percent, Shaun Loney with six percent and Rana Bokhari with four percent.

So-called “lower tier” candidates, according to Probe, trail even further, with Rick Shone, Idris Ademuyiwa Adelakun, Don Woodstock, Desmond Thomas, Jessica Peebles, and Chris Clacio garnering between three to four percent each.

The poll also included Charleswood-Tuxedo councillor Kevin Klein, former Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt and the city’s current Indigenous relations manager Cecil Sveinson as potential candidates, who haven’t yet officially declared their intentions to run for mayor.

One in three (36 percent) Winnipeggers would consider voting for Klein, with one-quarter (26 pcerent) open to backing Wyatt. Sveinson registered eight percent of the potential vote.

View the complete findings below:

July Civic Election Report – Probe Research by ChrisDca on Scribd