One Entrance to HSC Winnipeg Temporarily Closing

One of the main entrances to the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg will be closed for most of August beginning next week.

From August 2-26, the entrance at 700 William Avenue will be closed for renovations. An alternate single-door entry to this location will remain open and signage will be posted to guide the public.

“This temporary closure may result in some longer screening lines for members of the public,” Shared Health said in a release on Friday.

“All patients, visitors, and staff are reminded of the continued requirement to undergo screening prior to entry to the hospital. While every effort will be made to maintain physical distancing in the entrance, anyone visiting HSC Winnipeg is asked to wear a mask while waiting. Medical-grade masks will be provided at the facility.

The following access and drop-off points along William Avenue will remain open: