Wyndham Garden Airport Hotel Opening in the Fall

A new hotel located near Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport has set its opening date.

The Wyndham Garden Winnipeg Airport will officially open its doors to guests on October 5, 2022.

The hotel, located on Long Plain First Nation, was originally scheduled to open on August 4, but global supply chain delays pushed back the grand opening date.

The first guests will get to enjoy the 132-room hotel beginning August 17 as part of a soft opening.

Wyndham Garden Winnipeg Airport will be owned by Long Plain First Nation and will be operated by Winnipeg-based Sparrow Hotels.

The property will include a pool, waterslide, fitness centre, 5,800 square feet of meeting space, dining room, café, and 230 parking stalls.