Police in Steinbach are treating the death of a 69-year-old man at a home on Whitby Crescent as a homicide.

RCMP were called to the residence at around 3 p.m. Friday for a report of a deceased male.

A 34-year-old woman, who was in the home at the time officers arrived, was arrested for the homicide and remains in custody.

Police say the two were known to each other.

RCMP continue to investigate.